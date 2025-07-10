Several dozen First Nations in Ontario called for the resignation of the province’s environment minister Wednesday after he asked the federal government to not reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law.

Last month, Todd McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would “delay project development and undermine competitiveness.”

They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water and can protect fresh water sources on their territories.

The bill faced a lengthy committee process but was not passed into law before Parliament was prorogued earlier this year, and Dabrusin said last week that her government plans to reintroduce it in the fall.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige, whose organization represents 39 First Nations in northern and southern Ontario, said she was shocked and disappointed that McCarthy would oppose the codification in law of First Nations’ right to clean drinking water.

“The environment minister needs to resign, he’s got to go,” Debassige said.

There are 37 First Nations across the country that have long-term boil-water advisories, and 26 of them are in Ontario.

McCarthy’s office said the intention of the letter was to make clear that Ottawa needs to ensure a “regulatory environment that supports economic growth.”

“Ontario has always supported the right to clean drinking water in all First Nations communities,” said McCarthy’s spokesman, Alexandru Cioban.

“Ontario strongly believes this is not an either-or proposition: we can and need to bring clean drinking water to First Nations communities while also bringing regulatory certainty that attracts investment.”

Cioban did not provide further details about McCarthy’s concerns about the bill.

The province says McCarthy’s job is safe.

Bill 5 recently passed

McCarthy’s letter came on the heels of a tense meeting at Queen’s Park between the government and First Nations, who have been livid over recently passed legislation, known as Bill 5, that aims to speed up the completion of large projects, including mines.

The province gave cabinet the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws through the creation of so-called “special economic zones” that First Nations say ignore their treaty rights.

The province intends to name the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario as the first such zone.

Debassige and several dozen First Nation chiefs met with Premier Doug Ford a few weeks ago to discuss Bill 5. Ford had said the day before that First Nations should stop coming to him “hat in hand” if they don’t get on board with Bill 5.

He then apologized to Debassige and those chiefs in a private meeting before repeating it at a news conference on live television.

Debassige and the chiefs accepted that apology and agreed to move forward with extensive consultations on the new law.

Debassige said Ford told them that day he was in full support of clean drinking water for all Ontario First Nations and was going to figure out a way to help. That issue is a federal one, though Ford hinted on radio recently the province might step up if the federal government does not.

“Everyone deserves fresh drinking water,” Ford said of First Nations on NewsTalk 1010.

Debassige still takes the premier’s word and believes McCarthy had gone “rogue.”

“To hear directly from the premier that he is in full support and then have one of his ministers turn around and ask the prime minister of Canada to essentially decommit in introducing C-61 is a complete show of disrespect, a show of incompetence and he’s a loose cannon in my view,” said Debassige.

Ontario passed the Clean Water Act in 2006, which ensures the protection of municipal drinking water systems. That came in response to the deadly E. coli outbreak in Walkerton, Ont., that killed seven people and made more than 2,000 people sick.

But that Ontario bill does not extend to First Nations in the province because of jurisdictional issues.

The federal clean water bill is part of a court-ordered settlement over a class-action lawsuit First Nations won against Ottawa over this very issue.

Debassige helped draft that legislation, saying it was historic in many ways, including the fact the federal government worked with First Nations to write it.

“The process we went through and we were able to negotiate was a testament to the government’s commitment to reconciliation,” she said.

“This is not reconciliation. I know the premier’s office is very aware of our position and our response to these idiotic comments.”

First Nations say this is the latest ‘slap in the face’

The Ford government has been taking pains to assuage First Nations’ concerns over Bill 5 in the last month, pledging extensive consultations and a say in how related regulations are drafted.

Neskantaga First Nation in northern Ontario has lived under a boil-water advisory for more than 30 years. The community says the water gives them lesions, eczema and a host of other skin issues if they shower or bathe in it. It leads to gastrointestinal issues if they drink from the taps and about half of the community has never lived at a time when the water was safe to drink.

The federal government flies in planeloads of bottled water to the remote First Nation several times every week.

McCarthy’s letter was the latest “slap in the face” from the province, said Neskantaga Chief Gary Quisess.

“It doesn’t feel right to the poor people in Neskantaga,” he said. “It’s very disturbing.”

The community has been traumatized over decades of unsafe drinking water, he said.

“We have a mental health crisis and trauma that is very much related to the boil-water advisory, including suicides,” Quisess said. “Life is very tough and there’s no end in sight to the trauma here.”

The Chiefs of Ontario, which represents all 133 First Nations in the province, called the letter “a direct attack on the rights, health and safety of First Nations.”

“This legislation was developed to ensure that our communities finally have access to clean, safe drinking water, a basic human right that far too many have been denied,” said Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict.