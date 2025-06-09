Raj Kushwaha’s photo surfaces amid murder plot probe

In the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the first images of Raj Kushwaha—suspected of being involved in the case—have surfaced. Meghalaya Police have accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja’s wife, of planning the murder and hiring contract killers, with Raj Kushwaha’s name now coming under scrutiny.

Photos of Raj Kushwaha, a man identified as Sonam Raghuvanshi’s former employee, have now been made public. His name was earlier mentioned by Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, who alleged that Sonam used to frequently talk to him. Investigators are now focusing on establishing Raj Kushwaha’s role in the days leading up to Raja’s death in the Sohra area of Meghalaya.

Raja’s brother links Sonam and Raj Kushwaha

Vipul Raghuvanshi had earlier told ANI that Raj Kushwaha was often in touch with Sonam over the phone. “I had no idea about those 3–4 people till the time I did not know their names… Raj Kushwaha’s name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder… Raj Kushwaha was Sonam’s employee. They would constantly talk on the phone,” he said.

Vipul also added that he was unaware of how the couple planned their Meghalaya trip. “They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don’t know who out of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets,” he said.

Sonam’s family maintains innocence, alleges police framing

Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, has claimed that Meghalaya Police are trying to frame his daughter and demanded a CBI probe. “Meghalaya Police are lying. They did not do any inquiry. I am 100% sure that Meghalaya Police is involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi… Meghalaya Police is trying to trap Sonam in this case,” he said.

Police continue to investigate Sonam’s movements

Sonam Raghuvanshi was recently located at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. According to ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash, “Sonam Raghuvanshi called her family members at around 3 AM and informed them that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road… Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur.”

