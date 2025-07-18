



Descrease article font size





Increase article font size



TORONTO – After a strong performance over the first half of the season, the first-place Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to pick up where they left off now that the all-star break is complete. Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays tonight as Toronto welcomes the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Related Videos 18:46

One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala

Previous Video



Next Video





Story continues below advertisement

The Giants plan to counter with fellow right-hander Justin Verlander.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

At 55-41, Toronto starts the day with a two-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East division standings.

The Blue Jays are set to host the Yankees for a three-game set next week before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Central Division-leading Tigers.

Trending Now 60% of Canadians renewing mortgages could see payments go up by 2026

Canada’s income gap reaches record high, Statistics Canada finds

Toronto has won 13 of its last 17 games and 29 of its last 42.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.