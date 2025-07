Based on specimens collected from Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, the female of Selenops ab Logunov & Jäger, 2015 is described for the first time. This species is newly recorded from China.

Hu C, Lin Y, Zhong Y (2025) First record of Selenops ab Logunov & Jäger, 2015 (Araneae, Selenopidae) from China, with first description of the female. Biodiversity Data Journal 13: e160680. https://doi.org/10.3897/BDJ.13.e160680