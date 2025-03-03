Abstract

To our knowledge, Philolema latrodecti (Fullaway, 1953) (Hymenoptera: Eurytomidae) is recorded for the first time in Mexico parasitizing an egg sac of the widow spider Latrodectus mactans (Fabricius, 1775) (Araneae: Theridiidae).

Se registra por primera vez para México la avispa parasitoide Philolema latrodecti (Fullaway, 1953) (Hymenoptera: Eurytomidae), parasitando un saco de huevos de la araña viuda Latrodectus mactans (Fabricius, 1775) (Araneae: Theridiidae).