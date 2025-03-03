First Record of the Parasitoid Wasp Philolema latrodecti Parasitizing an Egg Sac of the Widow Spider Latrodectus mactans in Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Abstract
To our knowledge, Philolema latrodecti (Fullaway, 1953) (Hymenoptera: Eurytomidae) is recorded for the first time in Mexico parasitizing an egg sac of the widow spider Latrodectus mactans (Fabricius, 1775) (Araneae: Theridiidae).
Se registra por primera vez para México la avispa parasitoide Philolema latrodecti (Fullaway, 1953) (Hymenoptera: Eurytomidae), parasitando un saco de huevos de la araña viuda Latrodectus mactans (Fabricius, 1775) (Araneae: Theridiidae).
Manuel de Luna, Víctor Hernández-González, Carlos Solís-Rojas, Patricia Zambrano-Robledo, Edgar O. García Sánchez, Iram P. Rodriguez-Sanchez, María de Lourdes Ramírez-Ahuja “First Record of the Parasitoid Wasp Philolema latrodecti Parasitizing an Egg Sac of the Widow Spider Latrodectus mactans in Nuevo Leon, Mexico,” Southwestern Entomologist, 49(4), 1485-1493, (28 February 2025) https://doi.org/10.3958/059.049.0435