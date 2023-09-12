‘Thank You For Coming’ makers have just dropped the film’s first track, ‘Haanji’, taking the excitement level of fans to a new high.

This foot-tapping number features a star-studded ensemble including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and Gautmik, all setting the party mood on fire.

(Also Read: Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila’s Film Is All About Glam And Girl Talk)

Bhumi Pednekar Shares The Party Track Hanji From Thank You For Coming

The infectious beats of “Haanji” are sure to make it a chartbuster in no time. Sung and composed by QARAN Ft. The Rish, with lyrics by QARAN & Siddhant Kaushal, the song has already become a fan favourite.

In the music video, the leading ladies dazzle in Western wear as they rock the party, stealing the limelight with their captivating moves. Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill’s seductive dance moves add an extra layer of glamour to the already sizzling track. The glimpses of Karan Kundrra and Gautmik in the video add to the excitement.

Bhumi Pednekar, who shared the song on her Instagram, captioned it, “Time to throw a rager? Haanji!”

Her post immediately flooded the comment section in no time. A user wrote, “Hanji wait hi kr rhe hai ane ka”

Another user commented, “Qaran the rish🔥🔥🔥🔥” Several users dropped red hearts and fire emojis giving thumbs up for the first song.

(Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Unveils Seductive New Poster Ahead Of Thank You For Coming Trailer Release; Check Out

Thank You For Coming Trailer

Before the release of the song, the film’s official trailer had already garnered decent reviews from the audience. ‘Thank You For Coming’ revolves around the character Kanika Kapoor, played by Bhumi Pednekar, on a quest to find her one true love. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film is set for a theatrical release on October 6.

Interestingly, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is all set for a major Bollywood clash at the box office, as it will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated film, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’ This clash is expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the film’s release.

