What looks effortless isn’t always easy. When fish hang motionless in the water column, they appear to be resting—but new research reveals they’re actually working twice as hard as scientists previously thought.

A comprehensive study of 13 fish species shows that hovering burns nearly double the energy of true rest, overturning decades of assumptions about aquatic locomotion.

The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenge the long-standing belief that maintaining a stationary position underwater costs virtually nothing for fish equipped with swim bladders. These gas-filled organs allow fish to achieve neutral buoyancy, leading researchers to assume hovering was essentially free energy-wise.

The Hidden Mechanics of Staying Still

Scientists at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography discovered that fish are inherently unstable when hovering, much like trying to balance on a stationary bicycle. Despite their swim bladders making them nearly weightless, fish constantly tip and roll because their center of mass and center of buoyancy don’t align perfectly.

“Hovering is a bit like trying to balance on a bicycle that’s not moving,” explains lead researcher Valentina Di Santo, a marine biologist at Scripps. This misalignment creates a persistent tendency to tip, forcing fish to make continuous fin adjustments to maintain their position.

Using high-speed cameras, the research team filmed fish hovering in specialized tanks while measuring their oxygen consumption. The results were striking—hovering fish consumed roughly twice as much oxygen as those resting on the tank bottom.

Key findings include:

Hovering metabolic rates ranged from 158 to 351 mg of oxygen per kilogram per hour across species

Energy costs reached up to 0.94 kilojoules per kilogram for just 10 minutes of hovering

Fish with greater separation between mass and buoyancy centers used more energy

Species with rear-positioned pectoral fins proved more efficient at hovering

The constant fin movements required for stability aren’t random. Fish exhibited complex three-dimensional fin motions, with pectoral fins traveling up to 2.5 body lengths per second in intricate figure-eight patterns. Caudal fins showed the most dramatic differences between energy-efficient and energy-intensive hoverers.

Body Shape Determines Energy Cost

The research revealed that fish anatomy significantly influences hovering efficiency. Long, slender species like giant danios and shell dweller cichlids struggled with energy costs, while compact, deep-bodied fish such as goldfish and pufferfish hovered more efficiently.

This creates an evolutionary trade-off that explains fish diversity. “This changes how we see hovering. It’s not a form of rest at all,” Di Santo notes. “It’s an energetically costly activity but one that fish engage in anyway because it can be very useful.”

The energy expenditure makes biological sense when considering fish behavior. Hovering enables crucial activities like nest guarding, precise feeding, and maintaining position in complex environments like coral reefs. The high energy cost represents a necessary investment for the exceptional agility required in structurally complex habitats.

Implications Beyond Biology

These findings extend beyond fish biology into engineering applications. Understanding how fish achieve stability while remaining maneuverable could inform underwater robot design, particularly for vehicles navigating tight spaces like coral reefs or shipwrecks.

“By studying how fish achieve this balance, we can gain powerful design principles for building more efficient, responsive underwater technologies,” Di Santo explains. Current underwater robots prioritize built-in stability, which limits maneuverability—the opposite approach from evolved fish designs.

The research suggests that future underwater robots might benefit from engineered instability paired with dynamic stabilization systems, mimicking the fish approach of trading constant energy expenditure for enhanced agility.

This study fundamentally reshapes scientific understanding of fish locomotion energetics. What appeared to be effortless hovering actually represents one of the most energy-intensive behaviors fish regularly perform, highlighting the remarkable adaptations that enable survival in complex aquatic environments.

