





Scientific studies have questioned the purported health benefits of fish oil supplements in recent years. Getting your omega-3s is essential, and while fish oil remains a popular choice among Americans, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have some potential drawbacks.

A new study published in the BMJ Journal seeks to identify any health issues that may arise in tandem with regular fish oil supplement use. The researchers examined data on more than 415,000 people between the ages of 40 to 69 from the U.K. Biobank, which studies the health of people living in the country. Participants were followed for an average of 12 years.

One-third of the people studied regularly used fish oil supplements. In the end, the scientists found that regular fish oil use was associated with a 13-percent higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation and a five-percent higher risk of having a stroke. Atrial fibrillation is a concerning type of arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, that studies have found could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

More research needs to be done to determine exactly why fish oil supplements might be associated with these risks. But the study joins other scientific literature that puts a dent in fish oil’s long-espoused benefits.

“Regular use of fish oil supplements might be a risk factor for atrial fibrillation and stroke among the general population but could be beneficial for progression of cardiovascular disease from atrial fibrillation to major adverse cardiovascular events, and from atrial fibrillation to death,” the team wrote in the study. “Further studies are needed to determine the precise mechanisms for the development and prognosis of cardiovascular disease events with regular use of fish oil supplements.”

Always consult your doctor before working any new supplements into your daily routine.