Fisker has built the 5,000th Ocean electric SUV at contract manufacturer Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria since initial production began in November 2022.

This is a significant ramp up from the 3,123 customer vehicles that had been assembled at Magna’s factory as of the week of September 4, and it means that almost 2,000 Fisker Oceans have been made during the last three weeks.

The company also announced that it expects to increase customer deliveries of the Ocean to 300 vehicles per day later this year to meet strong demand for the electric SUV.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience as we have refined our delivery processes. As we complete the third quarter and move into the fourth, we are preparing to significantly increase our pace of deliveries in the US and Europe,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

“We are expanding both our teams and our physical locations, and we are targeting deliveries of 300 vehicle per day to meet strong demand for the Fisker Ocean. I’m tremendously pleased that our company has geared up to achieve these milestones.”

21 Photos

Delivering 300 vehicles per day is quite an ambitious target for an EV startup like Fisker, which has delivered a lifetime total of 900 customer vehicles so far in its European and US launch markets. The company expects to deliver “several hundred more” this week.

Earlier this month, Fisker said that it targeted production of 300 units per day in the fourth quarter compared to current daily output of approximately 180 units.

Fisker is currently delivering the range-topping Ocean Extreme to customers in Europe. Priced from $68,999 (excluding shipping) in the US and 69,950 euros in Germany, the Ocean Extreme features a 113-kilowatt-hour Hyper Range battery pack (106 kWh usable) that powers a dual-motor AWD powertrain rated at 468-horsepower (564 hp with boost).

The Ocean Extreme has an EPA range of 360 miles and a WLTP range of 440 miles on standard 20-inch wheels and tires. This makes it the longest-range electric SUV sold in Europe today.

In addition to the range-topping Extreme trim, the Fisker Ocean will also be available in mid-range Ultra (dual-motor AWD) and entry-level Sport (single-motor RWD) trims. The 340-mile Ocean Ultra is priced at $49,999 and the 250-mile Ocean Sport starts at $37,499 in the US.