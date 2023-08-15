Electric vehicle startup Fisker Inc. said on Tuesday it signed a deal with Tesla Inc. to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS), giving Fisker customers access to the automaker’s Supercharger network by 2025.

A plethora of automakers, including Ford Motor Co. and General Motors are moving away from the standard Combined Charging System (CCS) connector to Tesla’s previously proprietary charging design, which is set to dominate the industry.

Fisker said its vehicles made 2025 onwards will have the NACS port for charging, while other customers can use an adapter to access Tesla’s 12,000-strong network of public fast chargers in the U.S. and Canada.