Just over a week after publicly showcasing its upcoming Ronin super GT for the first time, Fisker has followed up with some additional pertinent details, including a limited production run and a starting price that may require the sale of some of your organs. That might be worth it to some to own what Fisker describes as the “world’s most sustainable supercar.”

The tale of the Ronin dates back to 1998 when the feature film starring Robert De Niro debuted, inspiring Fisker Inc. chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker to name the company’s super GT convertible after it over two decades later.

From an EV standpoint, we first learned about “Project Ronin” in May 2022, when it was announced as Fisker’s third model in the pipeline alongside a promise to deliver the most range of any production EV on the market, without any hint at the price.

Most of Fisker’s press had pertained to its flagship Ocean SUV and upcoming PEAR EV during that time, at least until this past July when Fisker gave us a great look at the Ronin super GT alongside news that its estimated range will be an unheard-of 600 miles on a single charge.

During its inaugural Product Vision Day, held in its native California last week, Fisker offered a close-up look at all of its upcoming EVs, including the price-friendly PEAR, the new Alaska pickup, and the first prototype version of the Ronin super GT.

In addition to the 600-mile range, Fisker shared that Ronin will be able to seat five, offer 1,000 horsepower, and accelerate 0-60 mph in about two seconds. One huge factor missing was the price of the Ronin, which was revealed this morning alongside some details of Fisker’s production plans.

Fisker Ronin to see limited production and a price to match

Just over a week after opening reservations for the Ronin, we now have a price – $385,000. It sort of slaps you in the face at first glance, but it makes (a little) more sense when you consider that this is supposed to be a supercar promising 80 miles more range than the longest-driving EV on the market today.

Ronin’s exclusivity will also play a role in its price, as Fisker also shared that it only intends to build 999 of them. Other features noted include a top speed of 175 mph (275 km/h), a 17.1-inch high-resolution screen (seen above), and 23-inch carbon fiber wheels. The automaker’s chairman and CEO spoke about the super GT prototype, especially its massive range:

The Fisker Ronin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future. Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity.

To get on the list for one of the 999 Ronins planned, Fisker says customers can put down an initial deposit of $2,000, with the option to pay another $1,000 that’s fully refundable for a second reservation. You know, just in case you have $770,000 burning a hole in your pocket. Fisker is targeting the first Ronin deliveries in the second half of 2025.

Electrek’s take

$385,000 is a lot of money for an EV that goes 0-60 mph in 2 seconds, especially when you consider that EVs from Tesla and Lucid Motors (clear competitors to the Ronin) are already on the market and hitting 0-60 times under 1.9 seconds.

A quarter of a second means all the world when you’re spending close to $400k on a vehicle. Or maybe it doesn’t? I can’t say who Fisker’s target audience is with the Ronin, but at only 999 units promised, I’d imagine plenty of people will shrug off the price tag just for the bragging rights of owning one.

That is if it ever gets made. A lot needs to go right for Fisker between today and mid-2025, and based on the automaker’s current production woes, I can’t imagine a limited-run super GT is the highest priority. That said, selling all of them would certainly bring in some cash.

Our immediate focus is on the PEAR, which is much further along than the Ronin prototype.