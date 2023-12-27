Members of the Fit Ayrshire Masses (FAM) group set out on a 5km run around the Kilwinning area on December 24.

Their route included a stop at the town’s famed ‘Wonky Christmas Tree’.

It was the group’s last run before its members settled in for Christmas alongside family members and loved ones.

A group spokesperson said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone who came along to the final 5k of Christmas.

“What a turnout – we even had the Grinch and a Christmas dinosaur turning up.

“Thank you Colin, Eileen and Lesley for your help bringing the lovely bakes/ginger wine and providing hot drinks for us all.”

The FAMs hold groups of runs, cycles, swims and cold water dips, which are suitable for all abilities – and it’s all free.

Affiliated with the Fit Ayrshire Dads, the group is open to anyone in Ayrshire looking to join a supportive, non judgemental group and share your own fitness journey, whilst encouraging others on theirs.

For more information, submit a request to join their Facebook group and, once you’ve been approved as a member, go to the events section.