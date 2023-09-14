Two sets of parents meet informally to discuss the outcome of a fight between their respective sons. They are all members of the petit bourgeoisie, although some are more petit than others.
What begins as a civilised chat about responsibility and recompense for two missing teeth descends into a rancorous battle between the four that exposes the sharp edges dividing social class, politics and even genders.
Yasmina Reza’s play – effectively translated by Christopher Hampton – has lost something since its UK premiere in 2008 and the decline from polite comedy to vicious farce now seems clumsily engineered.
Director Nicholai La Barrie choreographs the action on an almost imperceptibly revolving stage resulting in occasional blocked sightlines from the modern furnishings. There is also a crashing gear change from astringent negotiation to bloodletting insult when alcohol loosens tongues and inhibitions.
The interracial couples are a refreshing innovation (the play and the subsequent film are played white) but the subtler transitions have been undone by overwrought performances.
Freema Agyeman as the victim’s mother, Veronika (who’s writing a book about Darfur), raises cheap laughs with her increasingly diva-like gestures while her husband Michael (Martin Hutson) unhelpfully pours whisky on troubled waters.
The constant interruptions of the culprit’s lawyer dad Alan (Ariyon Bakare), who is repping a pharma company in a civil lawsuit, are as subtle as a sledgehammer, especially when a highly unlikely coincidence raises its head about an untested drug.
Stuffing his face with clafoutis, Alan shows his colours by being more concerned about the stains on his coat than the health of his wife Annette (Dinita Gohil) when she throws up spectacularly over the coffee table and valuable art book.
Fitfully amusing.
God Of Carnage, Lyric Hammersmith until September 30 Tickets: 020 8741 6850