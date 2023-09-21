In 2018, Nikki Walsh’s life took a sudden turn when she woke up in a hospital bed, paralyzed from the chest down from a car accident. Despite her challenges, a new purpose emerged from her limited mobility. Walsh, a 33-year-old certified personal trainer with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science from Penn State University, helps people in the wheelchair community, including herself, harness the power of fitness.

A year after that near-deadly accident, Walsh decided to shift her focus from trying to walk again to rebuilding her overall strength, focusing on the muscles she uses most: her upper body and core.

She felt nervous about going to the gym solo, a barrier faced by many wheelchair users, she says, so she asked a friend and fellow personal trainer for support. Since then, “exercise has been my saving grace,” Walsh says. “I feel like myself again.”

Stronger muscles can help you transfer in and out of your wheelchair. But exercising around people gives Walsh a sense of community and an outlet to ease stress and anxiety. “When you’re just sitting around alone thinking about your disability, you’re way more likely to be in a down mood,” she says.