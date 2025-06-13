Fives Faces scores A$1M Series A funding

Alphalitica, which operates as Five Faces, a provider of patient experience software, has collected A$1 million ($650,000) in a Series A funding round led by the Utiliti Group.

The Queensland-based company, which started in digital signage in 2019, offers a low-code software that supports the quick digitisation of patient experience. It has been adopted by major healthcare providers, including the Sydney Local Health District, Alfred Health, as well as the New Dunedin Hospital in New Zealand.

In a statement, the company said it will use the proceeds for its expansion within and beyond Australia and develop new digital solutions.

The funding round also received grant funding from the Queensland government through its Female Founders Co-Investment Fund. Five Faces was founded by its CEO, Nicole Nixon.

Kailo Medical to integrate genAI in radiology reporting

Melbourne-based Kailo Medical, which provides a structured reporting solution for medical imaging, is set to offer generative AI-based reporting capability following its latest acquisition.

It recently bought a clinician-founded company called REI AI, which offers a generative AI-based tool for radiology reporting. It converts traditional voice dictation into structured reports, identifies report errors, and automatically generates impressions in the radiologist’s language and based on prior reports, clinical context, available data systems, and preferred templates.

Integrating REI AI’s product to Kailo’s existing solution will “empower radiologists to concentrate on the clinical question at hand, freeing them from the burden of transcription and allowing them to fully leverage their expertise,” said co-founder Bernard Duscher in a statement.

Free teleconsultation launched for cervical screening in SA

State government-funded sexual health service SHINE SA has recently launched a free telehealth service for cervical screening.

The new telehealth service, funded by Preventive Health SA, allows individuals to conduct the cervical test at home. It targets people who are overdue for a cervical screen, live in a rural or remote area, or have difficulty going to clinics, to conduct the test at home.

A nurse will attend to people needing a teleconsultation and then mail them a screening kit, which includes a swab and a prepaid return envelope and comes with instructions for the self-swab.