When it comes to the U.S. men’s national team, manager Mauricio Pochettino isn’t exactly working with a blank canvas. The core of the team that reached the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup remains in place.

But with the 2026 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S., little more than a year away, the Argentine can be forgiven for feeling an urge to erase some parts of the picture while filling in a few additions of his own. That’s what last March’s woeful showing at the Concacaf Nations League, in which the U.S. fell to Panama in the semifinals and Canada in the third-place game, can do to the thought process of a manager. With that display fresh in mind, there might be a growing sense of urgency to look at other options.

Now, Pochettino did engage in a degree of experimentation during the CNL. Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna emerged as a player on the rise, a wild card who can give the U.S. manager more options in attack. Ditto for Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang, with the Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White also getting some looks.

Circumstances, even beyond results, might open the door a bit wider for some additional new blood.

The Concacaf Gold Cup starts next month, and the likes of Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie won’t be available due to Juventus’ Club World Cup commitments. The same could be true for Giovanni Reyna if he hasn’t yet extracted himself from his Borussia Dortmund purgatory. There are also a pair of friendlies in early June against Turkey and Switzerland to allow Pochettino the chance to bring in some new players.

With that in mind, here are a few potential candidates who have yet to get a look under Pochettino, but have made their case for a call-up and made U.S. Soccer’s 60-man preliminary roster.

Aaronson has filled a variety of roles in Utrecht’s midfield this season, sometimes more withdrawn, and at times more advanced, but usually tilted to the left side of midfield. Regardless, Aaronson’s eight goals and four assists this season have not only helped Utrecht secure a fourth-place finish (good enough to make the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa League) but he was recently nominated for the Johan Cruyff Young Talent of the Year award as the Dutch league’s top young player. He’ll head back to Frankfurt next season with a better shot of remaining with the first team.

As for the USMNT, Aaronson’s versatility should stand him in good stead with Pochettino, and McKennie’s presumed absence could create an opening for some playing time. Like everyone on this list, he has made the 60-man provisional roster for the Gold Cup.

Tristan Blackmon | Defender | 28 | Vancouver Whitecaps

Blackmon is something of a late bloomer. He’s a product of the U.S. college system, having played at the University of the Pacific, and started his professional career as a right back with LAFC. He was called up to the USMNT for a January camp in 2021, but an injury prevented him from getting on the field.

After a strong season on loan at Utrecht, could Paxten Aaronson have played his way on to the USMNT’s Gold Cup roster? Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Blackmon gradually made his way as a center back with Vancouver and has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, playing a massive role in the Caps’ Concacaf Champions Cup triumph over Inter Miami CF. Blackmon’s passing out of the back has been a particular strength, ranking in the 99th percentile in MLS among defenders in terms of progressive passes completed, according to ESPN Research.

Blackmon’s rise could come at the perfect time as well in terms of the USMNT, as the center-back play for the U.S. at the CNL was inconsistent. But the USMNT isn’t the only team that is taking notice of Blackmon’s performances this season. Sources told ESPN that Canada has been inquiring about Blackmon possibly playing for the CanMNT.

Sebastian Berhalter | Midfielder | 24 | Vancouver Whitecaps

In 2021, Berhalter seemed on his way out of MLS after an indifferent season with Austin FC, but a move to Vancouver gave him new life. And no player has benefited more from Concacaf Champions Cup performances than Berhalter, whose two goals and two assists in the semifinal round against Miami were instrumental in dispatching the Herons. The competition has also served to illustrate Berhalter’s box-to-box running and uncanny ability to arrive into the box at the right time to finish off attacking moves.

Like Aaronson, Berhalter faces a crowded midfield for spots, especially with the likes of Johnny Cardoso returning after missing out on the CNL. But the Vancouver midfielder’s ability on set pieces — long a sore spot for the U.S. — should also stand him in good stead.

In the Sullivan household, Cavan has received most of the attention of late, given his scheduled move to Manchester City. But older brother Quinn has quietly put together an impressive first three months of the season in Philadelphia. He has assisted on seven goals, tied for second in MLS, and delivered 30 key passes, the eighth-highest total in the league. All of this has helped lead the Union into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Sullivan’s usual spot on the left wing is typically occupied by one Christian Pulisic, but there’s nothing wrong with having increasing depth, especially given Sullivan’s ability off the dribble, as well as his creativity. He has shown an ability to pop up in other areas of the field as well.

The only question now: Will Pochettino give him a chance?

Caleb Wiley | Defender | 20 | Watford (on loan from Chelsea)

Outwardly, there was some upheaval attached to Wiley’s season. He was initially loaned to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg but a pair of injuries (knee tendinitis and a separated shoulder) limited him to only six league appearances and the loan was cut short. Wiley fared much better during a subsequent loan to Watford in the English Championship, so much so that there is talk he’ll return to the Hornets on another temporary deal next season.

As for the U.S., the absence of both Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest during the CNL showed there still isn’t much depth at the fullback positions. This is especially true in terms of players with ability to get forward, a strength of Wiley’s. At present, there is an opportunity there for him to make his mark.