VALLETTA, Malta, 3 June 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Sportsbet.io is thrilled to announce the signing of five new ambassadors, via its ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ program.

Each brings their own flavour of excitement, creativity and passion as new members of Team Sportsbet.io.

Hamza is first to the stage. A rising star in the casino content world, he is known for his high-energy streams on Kick and heart-racing highlight reels on Instagram.

Pamilerin Adegoke, better known as The Pamilerin, is a Nigerian digital marketing powerhouse. He’s previously worked with huge global brands, and will be putting that expertise to good use with Sportsbet.io.

Also joining the team is Bolaji Matanmi, aka BMAX, an entertainment entrepreneur and nightlife icon from Lagos who’s known for hosting legendary lifestyle events and club night activations.

Norman3 adds strategic flair to the line-up. With sharp commentary, bold gameplay, and a focus on growth, he’s a perfect fit for Sportsbet.io.

Finally, meet KaranXX, the fearless content creator from Morocco whose streams are pure adrenaline. He captures the authenticity and excitement Sportsbet.io is all about.

This latest wave of creators further strengthens Sportsbet.io’s ambassador program, which continues to attract talent from around the world.

If you think you could make the cut, find out more at: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

