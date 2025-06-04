Specialized Internet services are becoming very popular in finding partners for relationships. Some people will find this method of dating too suspicious because there are many conflicting opinions and myths around it. Some rumors are true, while others reflect a superficial or biased point of view. Perhaps debunking a few stereotypical fictions will help you turn to online dating and succeed in your search for personal happiness.

The myth that dating sites are only used by young people, cranks, Internet fans, losers, and unsociable people is baseless nonsense. Of course, young people, without being burdened with prejudices, often use the Internet to find Ukrainian women or like-minded people, friends, and close partners. The skills of people whose activities and hobbies are related to electronic resources allow them to use the network more correctly to choose a couple. But statistics show that more than a third of Internet users worldwide use online dating services at least once. These are people of completely different ages, professions, inclinations, and views.

1. User Audience

2. Prevalence of Scams

Fraudsters have always used favorable opportunities to extort money from simple-minded people. The Internet is no exception. But there is a lot of information on the Internet about the most common types of scams and tips on how not to fall for the bait of scammers when getting acquainted online. There are even thematic forums where this topic is discussed in detail, and users share their experience. Just remember that you should be as careful with virtual dating as you are in real life.

3. This Is Only for Frivolous Relationships

Among site users, there is a really high percentage of people who are looking for open relationships, one-night stand, as well as a lot of those who are only interested in virtual flirting and never date in real life. On the Internet, everyone finds what they are looking for and everyone has their own motives, the main thing is to know where and how to look. If you need a serious relationship, some sites specialize in it, just indicate your intentions in the profile and ignore messages with frivolous offers.

4. A Total Waste of Time

It is not a problem to get acquainted online, it is much more difficult to find a person who is suitable for your interests, appearance, age, and other requirements. And to do this, you will have to work hard: try out several paid and free sites, sift through numerous profiles, send out and filter out a lot of messages, correspond with several applicants, make dates, most of which will not be successful. This hard work can last for many months, during which you will gain a wealth of experience and knowledge.

5. Paid Sites Only Take Money for Nothing

Of course, you can enjoy socializing and even go on dates without spending a penny. But that doesn’t mean you should reject paid dating sites. Such resources work more like marriage agencies, and some of them provide free options that allow you to try functionality before you part with money, by the way, quite small.