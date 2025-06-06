Our planet is over 70% ocean and the significance of it cannot be overstated. The ocean holds the majority of life on Earth, some of which has yet to be discovered. The ocean is our planet’s largest carbon sink and stores over 30% of human carbon emissions. It’s also largely unexplored: we know more about outer space than we do about the seafloor. Keeping the ocean healthy is paramount because without a healthy ocean our world risks falling out of balance. Unfortunately, on a global (and local) level our ocean is at risk. Climate change continues to drive ocean acidification which is having long lasting effects on ecosystems, overfishing is driving many species closer to extinction, and every day more and more plastic waste enters our waterways eventually flowing out to sea. However, hope is not lost. Every year, on June 8th, the world comes together to celebrate Oceans Day. It’s a chance to honor the ocean, and to learn how to be better stewards of it. Here are just a few things that you can do on Oceans Day (and every day) to take better care of the ocean, for its sake and ours:









Rich Carey | Shutterstock.com

Ditch single-use plastics Every minute, over two garbage trucks worth of plastic enters the ocean. Sea turtles, seabirds, and even whales often mistake plastic for food with deadly consequences. This plastic will persist in the environment for generations. What we must do is turn off the “plastic tap” and reduce the amount entering the environment. What you can do: Use a reusable water bottle, coffee cup, and grocery bag.

Don’t use plastic straws and utensils when eating out.

Try and purchase goods with less plastic packaging, oftentimes bulk products.









Emily Kowalski | TPIN Staff and volunteers at North Ave Beach for a beach cleanup for Earth Month 2023.

Cleanup your local beach or waterway If you live near a beach, river, or stream the trash in it will eventually make its way to the ocean. Local communities have the ability to cut down on this pollution simply by picking it up and disposing of it correctly and over time less and less trash will make its way out to sea. What you can do: Try and find a local organization that puts on cleanup events. Oftentimes local nonprofits or organizations or community groups organize these.

If there isn’t an organized event, ask your friends and family to spend a morning or afternoon with you to clean up the local area. A few people in just a couple hours can make a huge difference.

If you can’t organize something, any time you’re out in nature try and pick up a handful of trash.









Pexels | Pixabay.com

Reduce your carbon footprint The ocean is the largest carbon sink on Earth. As we continue to emit greenhouse gases into our environment our ocean absorbs some of it, making the water more acidic and over time global water temperatures continue to rise. Rising temperatures are bleaching coral reefs and altering other ecosystems like kelp forests, changing critical ocean currents and endangering wildlife that are sensitive to warmer water. If we emit less carbon, we can help reduce the climate impacts humans are having on the ocean. What you can do: Use your vehicle less. Walk or bike if you can and prioritize public transit elsewhere.

Reduce your energy consumption at home. Shut off lights, appliances and water sources when you can.

Shop and eat local. Goods made in the surrounding area have a lower carbon footprint than ones produced further away.









Staff | Used by permission Environment Oregon 2025 youth ocean lobby day

Be a voice for the ocean You don’t need to be a scientist or politician to have a say in the ocean’s health. One of the best things you can do is to educate yourself and others about the problems affecting it and how to address them — and encourage people to take action. What you can do: Learn more about a particular ocean ecosystem or critter that you find interesting and tell your friends and family about it.

Get involved by attending ocean or watershed related events put on by local nonprofits.

Research if your local area or state has policies in place that support a healthy ocean and talk to your local elected officials about initiatives you’d like to see implemented.

Follow local news or media trends on issues affecting the ocean and engage with the media outlets covering them.

Sign ocean conversation related petitions to make your voice heard.









Staff | Used by permission Haystack Rock on a foggy November day

Visit the coast We’re all more likely to support something we have a personal connection to. Oceans Day is a great time to reflect on a special place you value on the coast and to visit it if you can. What you can do: Visit a coastal place you love, or a new one that you want to explore and i nvite your friends and family to join you.

Reflect on, from your own experience, how the area has changed over time.

Learn about any ongoing conservation efforts related to that place, and support them if possible. One step at a time Whether you live right by the beach or far away, the ocean is helping to support your life. There are a lot of threats the ocean is facing and if more people take small actions in their own lives to protect it, over time there could be real, meaningful impacts. Let’s work together to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonder, wildlife, and beauty a healthy ocean provides. Happy Oceans Day.

Topics

Authors