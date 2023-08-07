éFivio Foreign‘s diverse Hip Hop career has taken another interesting turn, as the rapper revealed that he’s helping Tiffany Haddish get her own rap career off the ground with a new feature.

The rapper spoke to TMZ outside of Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday (August 5), where he revealed some exclusive details about the new project.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I fuck with her,” he told the outlet, who asked him about his recent appearance in the music video for “Party Til Da Club Close.” “Her energy — her shit different, boy. And she’s funny as hell for real.”

He continued: “After the shoot, she had me with Dave Chappelle, and my other son — and they was like, mad funny. I ain’t gonna lie. This shit number one! This shit going to number one!”

Haddish first dropped the track back in June, where it premiered at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. The Lil Jon-produced club banger also features Fivio Foreign on the track.

Haddish has never released a full-length album, but she has put out a string of singles. In the past few years, she’s worked with Snoop Dogg, Jada Pinkett Smith and Begetz, among others. Her brief yet solid catalog is a testament to her talents, and that’s most likely why she has now landed collaborations with Lil Jon and E-40.

Prior to the track dropping, Boosie Badazz offered to help Tiffany Haddish get her career back on course following the sex abuse allegations in September of last year that threatened to derail her career altogether.

Boosie can relate to Haddish’s situation as someone who has been much maligned publicly, and he wants to help the actor get back on her feet. The controversial Baton Rouge star offered Haddish the opportunity to make a comedy special with him.

“@TiffanyHaddish I CAN’T PAY YOU WHAT THEY WAS PAYING YOU BUT I GOT A CHECK N I WOULD LOVE TO PAY YOU TO MAKE A COMEDY WITH ME WHAT THEY DID TO YOU MIGHT BE CAREER CHANGING, DONT LET THIS SLIDE, this a billion dollar lawsuit SIS !YOURE A STAR U CAN PRODUCE YOUR OWN MOVIES,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.