iPhone 15’s early buyers have run into a bug that has led to them being unable to transfer their old phone number list to their new device. However, a simple fix could be the solution for that issue as well as the problems people are facing to activate their eSIM.

The new range of iPhones was released on Friday, September 22. Those who had been waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone 15 range immediately rushed to the stores to secure their new high-end device. However, when several users tried transferring data into the new phone, they ran into a problem. A common bug that several iPhone 15 users are facing is that they are unable to transfer the phone numbers from their old device to a new one. However, an internet user has found the fix.

iPhone 15 users face ‘unable to transfer phone number’ bug

Several iPhone 15 users took to Twitter to report that they are unable to transfer their ATT contact numbers to their new Apple device. Others could not activate their ATT service on their new phones. They complained that their eSIM would not transfer automatically during setup.

Several users also hopped on a call with ATT to learn why their eSIM wasn’t working properly. The Telephone company also replied to many users’ complaints on Twitter, asking them to send over a DM further explaining their problem.

For the unversed, an eSIM is a form of SIM card that is embedded directly into your device as opposed to having a removable one that most of us use.

Fix for iPhone 15’s ‘unable to transfer phone number’ bug

A Twitter user named Brendan Croak posted a tweet letting everyone know how he had fixed the issue on his iPhone 15.

The user contacted Apple Support instead of AT&T. He provided a trick to fix the bug and it has helped several people so far.

He tweeted: “Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset [Device] > Reset > Reset Network Settings. This also resets Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings that you’ve used before,” he writes in the tweet claiming it “Worked immediately.”

Several users commented under his tweet claiming the trick worked for them.

“I couldn’t transfer my phone number to the iPhone 15 until I did this. Thanks!” a person commented on Brendan’s tweet.

How to activate your eSIM on iPhone 15

eSIM works on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR or later models.

You can set up an eSIM on your iPhone if your network provider supports the service. If you have an eSIM Quick Transfer, you can transfer the SIM from your old iPhone to your new one without the need to contact your network provider.

If you are looking to transfer your physical SIM or eSIM on your new phone. Here’s how you can set it up.

On your new iPhone, head to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan.

Pick a mobile data plan you want to transfer from another iPhone. The technology company notes on its support website that this service requires both devices to have iOS 16 or later.

Confirm the transfer. If you need a verification code, you can enter the code displayed on your new iPhone.

Wait for the mobile data plan to get activated on your new iPhone. Please note that your previous SIM is deactivated when the mobile data plan on your new iPhone is set up.

Tap the ‘Finish Setting Up Your Network Provider’s Data Plan.’ You will then be redirected to your network provider’s page to transfer your eSIM.