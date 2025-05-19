Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Digital ad spending is projected to reach $870.85 billion globally by 2027, but the average conversion rate across 18 major online retail verticals is just 1.85%.

This number highlights a harsh truth — no matter how much traffic you drive to your site, you can’t market your way out of a bad product or service.

Entrepreneurs often focus on two main marketing goals — attracting visitors and converting them into customers. But without a solid foundation, even the most creative marketing campaigns will eventually hit a wall.

At Digital Silk, we’ve worked with hundreds of mid- to large-sized brands, and time and again, we’ve seen this truth play out — no amount of beautiful design or high-traffic ad campaigns can compensate for a weak product.

Think about it — if your offering is weak, no marketing gimmick can create lasting growth.

You might attract visitors with compelling ads or even have an award-winning website, but if your product or service doesn’t meet expectations, you’ll struggle to earn their loyalty, generate referrals or achieve meaningful revenue.

Traffic and conversions only work if your product delivers

Driving traffic and capturing conversions are important marketing goals, but they can only succeed if what you’re selling meets or exceeds expectations.

In my experience, many businesses believe that marketing is the cure for their sales struggles, when the real bottleneck often lies in the customer experience. Even strong ad campaigns will fall flat when users are disappointed by your products and services.

Yes, first impressions matter — 88% of consumers are less likely to return to a site after a poor experience, but even a flawless website can’t hide a weak offering for long. If your product doesn’t solve a real need or deliver on promises, customers will lose trust, and no amount of retargeting can win it back.

Imagine running a restaurant with poor food quality. Despite how beautiful your website looks or how well you optimize your local SEO and targeted ads, if customers have bad experiences, it will lead to negative reviews and lost revenue.

Before investing heavily in marketing, ask yourself: Does my product or service truly deliver the value that would make someone want to recommend it?

Why a strong product is your best marketing tool

Consumers today have more options and information at their fingertips than ever before.

According to a Gartner survey, 77% of B2B buyers said their last purchase was very complex or difficult. People are cautious. They expect the quality of what you’re offering to match your marketing promises.

Having a strong product or service provides several benefits:

Satisfied customers tend to share their positive experiences. They refer friends, share on social media and leave glowing reviews — all of which serve as authentic, cost-free marketing. Lower customer acquisition costs: If your customers are happy and stick around, you spend less on constantly bringing in new ones.

If your customers are happy and stick around, you spend less on constantly bringing in new ones. Stronger brand reputation: Trust and reputation are earned by consistently delivering on promises, not by clever slogans.

From my experience, no marketing strategy, no matter how well-funded, can make up for customer disappointment. I’ve worked with brands that were spending six figures monthly on traffic acquisition, but until they fixed issues within their products, they couldn’t scale profitably.

Consider Starbucks, for instance. It transformed from a simple coffee shop into a renowned experience brand. Customers don’t just buy coffee — they invest in the atmosphere, service and consistency. This is why Starbucks enjoys outstanding customer loyalty, since its marketing focuses more on storytelling than straightforward selling.

Building a strong foundation requires creating a product that naturally fosters loyalty, which is the true catalyst for lasting brand success.

How to ensure your product is marketing-ready

Before ramping up your marketing efforts, take a moment to honestly evaluate what you’re offering.

Start here:

Go beyond surveys. Engage in conversations, analyze support tickets and read online reviews. Look for recurring themes rather than isolated comments. Benchmark against competitors: Evaluate how your product stacks up in terms of quality, pricing, experience and customer support.

Evaluate how your product stacks up in terms of quality, pricing, experience and customer support. Fix issues first: If customer feedback repeatedly points to the same problems, prioritize improvements before increasing your marketing budget.

If customer feedback repeatedly points to the same problems, prioritize improvements before increasing your marketing budget. Create a “wow” experience: Amaze your customers in unexpected ways, whether that’s through better onboarding, quicker delivery or more personalized service.

One approach I like to use is combining qualitative customer feedback with behavioral data, like heatmaps, exit rates or abandonment reports. This helps you understand not just what customers are saying, but also how they’re behaving, enabling you to tailor their experience more effectively.

Top companies that invest in customer experience outperform their competitors by three times in shareholder returns. Investing in experience has become a proven driver of growth and a strong competitive advantage.

Take Airbnb as an example. The company shifted its focus from merely listing properties to prioritizing guest experiences. It achieved this by providing streamlined bookings, personalized support and memorable stays. As a result of this commitment, Airbnb has evolved into a global brand, generating $11 billion in 2024.

Build something worth marketing

At its core, marketing can only amplify the truth about your business — it cannot rewrite it. Make sure you are building something truly worth marketing. When your product or service genuinely solves problems and delights customers, every marketing channel you invest in will work harder and more effectively for you.

In fact, 73% of consumers cite customer experience as a crucial factor in their purchasing decisions.

Focus on delivering real value and watch your marketing efforts turn from struggle into momentum.