Inside this post we share a simple fizzy preschool activity for Halloween! This science experiment with pumpkins is easy to set up & so fun!
What is an easy pumpkin experiment for kids?
Fizzy pumpkin painting is an easy to set up science experiment that kids will love! It’s the ultimate Halloween mash up because it includes painting, fizzy baking soda fun, AND pumpkins!
ART + SCIENCE is always a hit!
Supplies:
What do kids learn with fizzy pumpkin painting?
As kids participate in this fizzy pumpkin science activity, they’re learning a lot of things and building some new skills!
Skills that kids are building include:
- Fine motor skills as they hold the paint brush and as they squeeze and vinegar onto the pumpkin using their jumbo eye dropper.
- Color mixing and color recognition skills as they’re mixing the colors and making new colors and as they’re add paint to the pumpkins.
- Language skills as they talk about the colors they see and as they observe the pumpkins fizz.
- Observational skills as they watch the pumpkins fizz and they experiment with the paint.
- Prediction skills as they predict what will happen to the pumpkins.
- And more!
