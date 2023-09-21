Inside this post we share a simple fizzy preschool activity for Halloween! This science experiment with pumpkins is easy to set up & so fun!

What is an easy pumpkin experiment for kids?

Fizzy pumpkin painting is an easy to set up science experiment that kids will love! It’s the ultimate Halloween mash up because it includes painting, fizzy baking soda fun, AND pumpkins!

ART + SCIENCE is always a hit!

