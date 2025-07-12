Flamengo earned a 2-0 win over São Paulo in their latest Brazilian Serie A match, held at Maracanã. Goals were scored by Luiz Araújo in the 61st minute and Wallace Yan in stoppage time at 90+6′. Wallace Yan also received a yellow card in the 90+7′ minute. São Paulo’s Sabino was booked in the 26th minute.

In terms of match events, Flamengo made an early substitution at the 8-minute mark, with Ayrton Lucas replacing Alex Sandro. Later, in the 52nd minute, Guillermo Varela replaced Ayrton Lucas. In the 67th minute, Jorginho was substituted out for another midfielder. Flamengo brought in Wallace Yan for Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the 83rd minute.

São Paulo also made several substitutions. At the 63rd minute, Ferreira replaced Marcos Antônio. Damián Bobadilla came on for Pablo Maia, and Ryan Francisco replaced André Silva in the 81st minute.

Lineups and tactical formationsFlamengo used a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Goalkeeper: Agustín Rossi

Defenders: Wesley (later Varela), Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, Alex Sandro

Midfielders: Jorginho, Allan, Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Forwards: Luiz Araújo, Gonzalo Plata, Bruno Henrique

São Paulo deployed a 5-3-2 setup:

Goalkeeper: Rafael

Defenders: Alan Franco, Robert Arboleda, Sabino (with Ferraresi as an option), Cédric Soares

Midfielders: Alisson, Marcos Antônio, Pablo Maia, Enzo Díaz, Oscar

Forward: André Silva

Match stats and league standings

Flamengo dominated possession with 60 per cent compared to São Paulo’s 40 per cent. Flamengo also led in shots (17 to 5), shots on target (6 to 0), passes (415 to 281), and pass accuracy (85 per cent to 83 per cent). Fouls were nearly even, with Flamengo committing 9 and São Paulo 8. Each team received two yellow cards. No red cards were issued.

As of this match, Flamengo remains first in the league standings with 26 points from 12 matches (8 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss). Cruzeiro follows in second place with 24 points.

Serie A standings and relegation outlook

Bragantino (23 points), Palmeiras (22 points), and Bahia (21 points) round out the top five. Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro follow with 20 points each. São Paulo sits in 15th with 12 points from 13 matches. The bottom two are Juventude (8 points) and Sport (3 points), both in the relegation zone.

The qualification and relegation color codes in the standings are as follows: blue for CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage, orange for Libertadores qualifiers, green for Sudamericana group stage, and red for relegation.

The match was held at Maracanã Stadium.

