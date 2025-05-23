USMNT star Christian Pulisic will wear the new kit with Milan next season. PUMA

AC Milan have rolled out their new home kit for the 2025-26 season, and it is inspired by the diabolic image on which the club was founded some 125 years ago.

The Rossoneri’s traditional colors were chosen in 1899 by their original founder, English businessman Herbert Kilpin, who sought to create a “team of devils” and therefore selected red-and-black stripes as a means to intimidate opponents.

Milan’s latest home strip is a visual homage to Kilpin’s vision, with a fiery motif woven into the fabric to create an incendiary effect. The flickering flames of the graphic also hint at the horned silhouette of the club’s famous mascot, the “Diavoletto“ (Little Devil), so that his impish presence is felt while wearing it.

The Milan crest has also been given a modern, monochromatic overhaul, with the badge tinted red to match the infernal theme. The Italian side have applied monochrome crests to several of their alternate strips in recent years, but this is the first time that one has appeared on a home jersey.

While it may not placate the stringent Milanista traditionalists out there, it’s safe to say that the new garb for next season is certainly one hell of a kit.