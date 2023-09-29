Flare blockchain, often known as the blockchain for data, has forged a partnership with Arkham, a leading provider of blockchain analytics and intelligence solutions.

This collaboration, effective as of September 29th, brings Flare’s robust network data analysis capabilities into the fold of Arkham’s Intelligence Platform, offering a powerful suite of tools for Flare users.

Flare meets Arkham’s advanced analytics

Flare stands out as a unique blockchain platform, designed to optimize decentralized data acquisition.

With decentralized oracles seamlessly integrated into its structure, Flare empowers developers with trustless access to an extensive range of data at minimal cost and on a scalable basis. This utility layer has been instrumental in expanding the utility of blockchain technology and supporting the creation of new and improved use cases.

Arkham, on the other hand, is renowned for its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine, ULTRA. This technology is used to algorithmically match blockchain addresses with real-world entities, thereby enhancing transparency within the crypto industry. By doing so, Arkham provides valuable data and analytics on the individuals and organizations behind blockchain activity, effectively bridging the gap between cryptocurrency transactions and real-world institutions.

Integration of Flare with Arkham’s platform

The integration of Flare with Arkham’s platform is a powerful synergy that benefits both Flare users and the broader blockchain community.

Flare users can now harness Arkham’s extensive analytics capabilities to make informed, data-driven decisions. They can submit queries to the Arkham Oracle to obtain actionable on-chain insights, providing them with a competitive edge in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape.

Moreover, Flare users can actively participate in Flare-related activities, including bounties and auctions facilitated through the Arkham Intel Exchange. This integration opens up exciting opportunities for users to engage with the Flare network and its ecosystem in ways that were previously unavailable.

Miguel Morel, the founder and CEO of Arkham, expressed his excitement about the partnership and their commitment to expanding support for additional blockchains. He stated that the commitment stems from their understanding of the industry’s need for radical transparency and data-driven decision-making.