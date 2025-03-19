





Healthtech company Flatiron Health is collaborating with NRG Oncology, a clinical research consortium in the National Cancer Institute’s National Clinical Trials Network with more than 1,300 worldwide research sites, to deploy Flatiron Clinical Pipe in a multicenter NRG clinical trial. Flatiron Clinical Pipe is an electronic health record (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) connector that aims to improve efficiency and reduce time and effort of clinical study data entry. The aim of the collaboration is to broaden Flatiron Clinical Pipe use cases to include NCTN-sponsored studies by applying Flatiron’s EHR-to-EDC technology to reduce the burden on NRG clinical trial site teams, streamline data management and accelerate study timelines. NRG and Flatiron will conduct a correlative study to assess the efficiency of Flatiron Clinical Pipe use compared to traditional data entry methods. “Collaborating with NRG Oncology, a leading research consortium within the National Clinical Trials Network, is an incredible opportunity to create a new trial experience, unlocking higher data quality and more efficient data acquisition with Flatiron Clinical Pipe,” Alex Deyle, general manager of clinical research at Flatiron Health, said in a statement. “By putting our cutting-edge technology in the hands of more research teams, Flatiron and NRG will enhance our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and reduce time and effort of study data capture, ultimately accelerating evidence generation and improvements in care for people with cancer.” Healthcare AI platform Notable entered into a multiyear partnership with CityMD, an urgent care provider in New York and New Jersey. Via the partnership, CityMD will leverage Notable’s AI and automation technology at 180-plus sites with the aim of improving patient access, driving operational efficiency and reducing the administrative burden associated with walk-in care. The alliance will see Notable’s AI platform and intelligent agents driving automation across multiple use cases, including urgent care scheduling, messaging, patient registration and intake and payments. “Urgent care is a critical gateway to the healthcare system for millions, yet patients often encounter unnecessary delays and barriers to timely care,” Pranay Kapadia, CEO of Notable, said in a statement. “By bringing Notable’s AI-powered automation to CityMD, we are addressing these challenges head-on. Our technology streamlines every appointment, registration, and follow-up, ensuring that healthcare teams can operate more efficiently despite staffing shortages.” Bamboo Health, a real-time care intelligence company, announced a partnership with the state of Ohio to bolster its prescription drug monitoring system, known as the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS). The state expects to accomplish this by adding a feature directly in their existing workflows that alerts healthcare providers if a patient has a prior history of drug overdoses. OD Insights is the newest addition to Bamboo Health’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program suite and is aimed at improving care coordination so emergency departments can steer high-risk patients to the most relevant treatment options, including access to medication for opioid use disorder and other tools to prevent fatal overdoses. According to the company, by integrating seamlessly into OARRS, OD Insights gives timely, pertinent data to support clinical decision-making while maintaining the same protections afforded prescription data. Additionally, it allows providers to closely view a patient’s controlled substance use history at the point of care to support informed prescribing practices as part of a multidimensional reaction to the ongoing opioid epidemic. “The Ohio Board of Pharmacy continues to be at the forefront of leveraging technology to address the opioid epidemic,” Ross Armstrong, chief commercial officer at Bamboo Health, said in a statement. “We are honored to partner with Ohio to implement OD Insights and believe this initiative will serve as a model for other states looking to expand access to harm reduction and treatment.”