HAMBURG, Germany — Italy’s Flavio Cobolli won the biggest title of his career when he upset third seed Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-4 to win the Hamburg Open on Saturday.

Ranked No. 35 in the world, Cobolli had only one ATP 250 title to his name, having won the Romanian Open last month, but the 23-year-old now has two clay-court titles after beating Rublev in the final of the ATP 500 event.

He is just the third player to win multiple titles on the ATP Tour this year after Carlos Alcaraz (three) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (also two), while the victory will see him rise to a career-high 26th in the rankings.

“I think it is the best moment and match of my life for sure. I have to say sorry to Andrey because today I played unbelievable. I am so happy and proud of myself,” Cobolli said.

“I can see my family, friends, brother and girlfriend here and it is a surprise. I am really happy. I passed many battles this year and this kind of day is good for your mind. I am so happy; I just want to [lift] the trophy.”

After Cobolli convincingly took the opening set, Rublev went 3-2 up in the second but the momentum shifted after a 31-shot rally where the Russian tried to make Cobolli run for most points.

Cobolli turned the tables when he fired a scorching forehand winner to get the point and as the Italian put his hand to his ear to get the crowd roaring, a spent Rublev bent over in exhaustion.

Rublev never recovered and although he had seven break points in the contest, Cobolli saved six of them.

The Italian converted all four of his own break points to wrap up the match in an hour and 28 minutes.

He will have no time to rest, however, as he looks ahead to a match against past Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic in the first round of the French Open, which begins Sunday.