Flavor Flav has revealed that he is not only related to some members of the Wu-Tang Clan, but that he actually had one last meeting with ODB before he passed away.

In an exclusive interview with HipHopDX, which he granted at the Black Music Coalition in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday (September 24), the Public Enemy hypeman revealed the little-known familial ties, and the intriguing last words.

“In the Wu-Tang Clan, I have three blood family members that a lot don’t even know,” he revealed. “RZA, GZA, and ODB. ODB was my cousin.”

“Yes, I do have a favorite memory of ODB,” he continued. “The last time that I was with ODB was in Aspen, CO. We did a gig together, and this was one week before he passed away. It was never a convo to have me part of the group, because they were always doing their thing and I was always doing my thing. But then we came together and did our thing.”

The familial ties between ODB and Flavor Flav aren’t the only unknown Hip Hop family ties to come out in recent months.

During a new episode of Nightcap with Unc and Ocho shared on Friday (September 22), Chad Ochocinco referred to A$AP Rocky as his cousin. When his co-host immediately made it clear that he didn’t buy it, the 45-year-old football veteran got defensive.

“That’s my cousin for real,” he began. “My grandma and his grandma is sisters. Why would I sit here and lie, man?”

After pointing out that lying is central to Ocho’s character, Unc said: “I’m closer kin to a Rottweiler than you and A$AP Rocky … I’m closer kin to a German Shepherd than you and A$AP Rocky — you need to stop this.”

On the music side of things, Ice-T and Public Enemy have been announced as headliners for the National Celebration of Hip Hop festival in Washington, D.C., which will take place this fall.

The completely free concert, which comes in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, will take place at West Potomac Park on the National Mall on October 6 and 7.

In addition to Ice-T and Public Enemy, DJ Hurricane will deliver a Beastie Boys tribute set with yet-to-be-announced special guests.

Other legendary artists will also take the stage including Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, C.L. Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K and many more.

General admission pre-registration opened on Wednesday (August 23) at 10 a.m. ET and interested fans should head to NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com to register.