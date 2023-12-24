Flavor Flav has always been a talented musician, and he recently proved it by giving an off-the-cuff piano performance to some enchanted fans.

The Public Enemy hypeman stopped by the Ivy Showroom in Atlanta, GA, on Friday (December 22) to tickle the ivories, much to the delight of those present.

“The things that happen at the showroom. Flava flavvvvvv blessed our piano today then I put him in a fur to host Latto party tonight!” wrote the Ivy Showroom’s Malik Ford on Facebook.

Check out the performance below.

Flavor Flav shows off his piano skill during impromptu performance



Despite his reputation for being less than serious, Flavor Flav is a gifted multi-instrumentalist. He plays over a dozen different instruments — from bass and piano to drums.

In a 2017 interview with HipHopDX, he opened up about sometimes feeling misread.

“I feel people underestimate me,” Flav told DX. “You know the only thing that keeps me overestimated is me keeping myself out there in front of people’s eyes and showing them that, ‘Yes, this is who I am and this is what I do, and this is what I can do.’ I’m the best at it. And ain’t nobody in this business better at it than I.”

While Flav will go down in Hip Hop history books as one of the best hype men the world has ever seen and his success on reality television will always be tied to his name, fame is something he never really thinks about.

To him, all the accolades and endless praise come from just being Flav.

“My thing was just living day-to-day, doing what I do best, and giving people what they want, which is good entertainment and good television,” he says. “So, I mean, I was a little surprised by the stats, but then again, I wasn’t surprised because I know who I am and I know how society accepts me.”

He adds: “So, it’s not like I expected it, but I had a feeling that I was gonna end up being big on television once I did hit television. I had a feeling. I know that I am famous. I know I am a big phenomenon to everybody.

“I’m a real big star to everybody, bigger than King Kong. But I’m not that size to myself. You know what I’m saying? That’s what kept me humble. I never really recognized my size.”