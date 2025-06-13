Fleetworthy recently announced it had acquired Haul, a provider of AI-powered compliance and safety technology. The combination expands Fleetworthy’s offering by adding artificial intelligence and automation to its capabilities, including automated document audits, intelligent driver onboarding and scorecards, and real-time compliance monitoring.

The safety and compliance gains continue to build out Fleetworthy’s existing technology suite, which includes toll management and weigh station bypass from its acquisitions of Drivewyze and Bestpass. Existing Haul users will continue to benefit from its platform, which now includes backing by Fleetworthy’s nationwide support and infrastructure.

“This acquisition is a pivotal moment in our growth as we transform the way fleets manage compliance and safety,” said Mike Precia, president and chief strategy officer of Fleetworthy in the release. “Haul’s platform brings powerful automation, actionable insights, and intuitive user experiences that align perfectly with our vision of delivering the best fleet technology.”

Another benefit is Haul’s platform integration with leading telematics providers, allowing fleets to look at real-time driver behavior data, automated risk scoring and targeted driver coaching. Tim Henry, co-founder of Haul said in the release, “At Haul, we’ve always believed that AI has the power to fundamentally improve fleet compliance and operations. Joining Fleetworthy gives us the scale and reach to achieve that vision, and I’m excited for the next phase of innovation.”

Looking ahead post-acquisition, Fleetworthy hopes the gains translate into traction in the small to mid-size fleet space, fertile ground for automation because of their limited safety and compliance departments.

(Photo: Samsara)

San Francisco based Samsara recently announced a new program and integrations designed to help companies switch to their AI-powered platform. The Upgrade for Smarter Operations program targets telematics and tech providers who, as the release notes, may have inadequate capabilities and customer support. Eligible companies to upgrade include organizations like Geotab, ISAAC, Lytx, Motive, Netradyne, Solera (previously Omnitracs), Titan GPS, Verizon Connect, among others.

One organization who recently switched was truckload and LTL carrier Arcbest. “We accomplished more in three months than we did in three years with our previous provider,” said Lloyd Keefer, manager of strategic vendor management at ArcBest in the release.