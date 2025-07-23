Flexible Payload Interface for Spacecraft



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 20, 2025













Modern spacecraft increasingly require flexible, reconfigurable payload interfaces that can adapt to multiple sensors, instruments, and mission profiles. The AN231E04 Field Programmable Analog Array (FPAA) from Okika Devices offers a powerful, and space-efficient solution to meet these needs.





The AN231E04 replaces bulky analog front-end circuits with a programmable analog signal path, enabling real-time processing and configuration of analog signals from diverse payloads. It dramatically simplifies hardware design, enhances adaptability, and reduces size, weight, and power (SWaP).

Key Benefits:





+ Programmable Analog Signal Path: Real-time reconfigurable filters, amplifiers, and signal routing.





+ Multi-Payload Support: Reuse one interface board across payloads with differing analog requirements.





+ Miniaturization: Replaces dozens of discrete analog components in one chip.





+ Low Latency: Real-time analog computation eliminates ADC/DSP round-trip delays.





+ In-Orbit Reconfiguration: Supports in-flight updates via microcontroller or FPGA.





+ High Precision: Tunable capacitors and low-noise blocks for sensitive instrumentation.





Example: Sensors and instruments connect to the AN231E04 FPAA for analog signal conditioning. A microcontroller configures the FPAA and communicates with the spacecraft data bus. This enables plug-and-play analog interfacing and dynamic re-tasking of the same hardware for new missions or experiments.

Applications:

+ Adaptive science payload platforms

+ Multi-mission CubeSats

+ RF and signal-processing front ends

+ Hosted payload buses with standardized interfaces

Okika’s AN231E04 FPAA provides a generational leap in spacecraft payload interface flexibility. It enables a modular, reconfigurable, and compact analog front-end critical for next-generation space systems.





For more information, visit: Okika Devices or email info@okikadevices.com







Related Links



Okika Devices



All about the technology of space and more

