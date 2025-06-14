Specification Size: 5.5 x 4 x 5.1 inches Weight: 0.81 lbs Bulb Type: LED Laser: Yes Control: Remote control and on-body Rotation: Yes Sleep timer: Yes Speaker: Yes

The most important thing, surely, when choosing a star projector is how well it projects onto your walls and ceiling. The Fliti Galaxy Projector nails it, with a huge reach able to cover most of a standard-sized bedroom. The nebula projections are stunning too, transporting you to a magical world. The only thing that lets this projector down is the cheap build quality and its green laser stars. With a more thoughtful design, this could be one of the best star projectors on the market.

However, costing around $40 (or often less – it’s frequently on sale), it still offers pretty decent value, particularly if you don’t care about scientific accuracy. This isn’t a real depiction of the night sky, but it will give you some of the best nebulas and aurora-type patterns we’ve seen in a budget star projector.

Our full review of the Fliti Galaxy Projector below will give you the pros and cons of this star projector, helping you decide if it’s the right one for you.

The FLITI Galaxy Projector from above. (Image credit: Future)

FLITI Galaxy Projector review: Design

Cheap, unattractive build

Stand is separate from the projector unit

Speaker on underside of projector

The design of the Fliti Galaxy Projector is probably our least favorite thing about the unit. It’s not attractive, it looks cheap, which is a shame because it’s a very good projector. The unit is made from black plastic in an uninspiring shape; there’s nothing premium about its looks.

Worse still is the fact that the stand is separate from the actual projector unit. The projector simply rests on top, and while it’s somewhat secure, it could easily be knocked off.

The Fliti Galaxy Projector is capable of playing music and sounds via Bluetooth, but the speaker is on the underside of the projector, which somewhat stifles the volume and quality. It seems an odd choice, given the unit seems to be big enough to house a speaker on its side.

The FLITI Galaxy Projector simply balances on a plastic stand. (Image credit: Future)

FLITI Galaxy Projector review: Performance

Gorgeous projections

Impressive reach

Disappointing Bluetooth speaker

The projections offered by the Fliti Galaxy Projector are some of the best we’ve seen in a budget model. They’re vibrant, sharp and beautiful. Most importantly, it has a surprisingly good reach, able to cover most of our bedroom ceiling, even from one side of the room. That’s thanks in part to the projector’s dome-shaped design, which helps it reach a wider area.

There are plenty of settings available on the projector, all of which can be accessed via the included remote. You can cycle through colors, adjust the movement speed of the projection, and more. Whether you want to use the projector to relax or create a party atmosphere, the settings allow you to set the ideal ambience.

Image 1 of 5 The projections from the FLITI Galaxy Projector. (Image credit: Future) The projections from the FLITI Galaxy Projector. (Image credit: Future) The projections from the FLITI Galaxy Projector. (Image credit: Future) The projections from the FLITI Galaxy Projector. (Image credit: Future) The projections from the FLITI Galaxy Projector. (Image credit: Future)

The nebula projections are let down somewhat, however, by the accompanying laser stars. They’re green, which ruins any sense of realism, although thankfully, these can be turned on or off independently of the main projections. We’ve found it to look much more appealing with the laser turned off.

There’s a built-in Bluetooth speaker, but as you might expect of a budget projector, it isn’t the best quality. It’s fairly quiet and lacks any real bass or substance, so you might want to avoid playing music through it. For ambient sounds or an audiobook, however, it should do the trick.

FLITI Galaxy Projector review: Functionality

On-body controls as well as a remote

Features a sleep timer

USB-powered

You can control everything on the Fliti Galaxy Projector with the included remote control (although you’ll have to supply your own AAA batteries). But, there are basic controls on the unit itself, so you can turn it on and off and adjust the lights.

The galaxy projector is USB-powered, and it’ll need to be connected at all times: there’s no rechargeable battery here, so it needs to be placed near a power outlet whenever it’s in use. Handily, there’s a built-in sleep timer, so if you want to use it to fall asleep without worrying about it staying on all night, you can set it to turn off after one or two hours.

The buttons on the side of the FLITI Galaxy Projector (Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the FLITI Galaxy Projector?

While we wish the build quality of the Fliti Star Projector was a little better, there’s no denying that its projections are absolutely gorgeous. You’re unlikely to find better projections for a cheaper price, and we could gaze at its projected nebulas all night long. It’s a shame that its laser stars aren’t a little more effective, but overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed.

Of course, if you’re looking for something more scientifically accurate, you’d be better off looking elsewhere. We can recommend the Orzorz Galaxy Lite or the Sega Toys Homestar Flux.