Flo Milli‘s has seen tons of social media attention since releasing her latest single “Never Lose Me,” which has now topped the Billboard TikTok 50 chart.

According to Billboard, the rankings, which officially come out on Saturday (January 20), are based on the total number of both the number of TikTok videos made using the track, and the amount of likes, comments, shares and combined views theses posts receive.

The outlet confirms that the song has been used in various viral videos, including videos that follow a trend of “creators displaying medals and trophies with captions describing what they got those accolades for, generally tongue-in-cheek (example: having the worst ex).”

Other artists on the chart include Leslie Gore, Sophie Ellis-Bextor (and her early aughts hit, “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks to the film, Saltburn), and Nicki Minaj.

This marks the seventh week in a row that “Never Lose Me” has been on the TikTok 50 chart.

Last month, Billboard reported that the Alabama native’s buzzworthy hit had entered its Hot 100 tally less than a month after it was released alongside a Lil Yachty remix. It marked FloMilli’s first ever appearance on the chart.

Just days after the 23-year-old released another remix of the song with Bryson Tiller, the original debuted on the coveted Hot 100 chart at no. 84 for the week of December 30. Earlier this month, the track made it onto the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs lists, where it currently sits at #21 and #17 respectively.

Soon after, the rapper took to social media and expressed her gratitude by writing: “omggg Flo Millitary thank yall so much for getting me to chart on @billboard twiceee [crying emoji] lets see if we can get “Never Lose Me” to Number 1.”

related editorial Best Female Rappers of 2023 December 28, 2023

And back in 2020, Flo Milli told HipHopDX that she was thrilled that TikTok played such a huge role in making her career “blow up.”

“I love it. Literally, I love TikTok. Blowing up off TikTok is a compliment for me. Like, ‘OK, what? I blew up on TikTok, but you’re sitting at home like a bum.’” Milli said.

“It’s like at the end of the day, I really don’t care, because you’ve got to think about this,” she added. “If people are trying to bring you down about your accomplishments, they’re already below you. Somebody has to be below you to try to bring you down.”