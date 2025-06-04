Florian Wirtz has denied reports that he wants the No. 10 shirt if he joins Liverpool this summer, in the Bayer Leverkusen star’s strongest hint yet that a move to Anfield is progressing.

A source has told ESPN that Liverpool have submitted a club-record €130 million ($147m) for the playmaker, and reports in Germany have suggested Wirtz wants the No. 10 shirt worn by Alexis Mac Allister.

But Wirtz hit back at those rumours on Instagram on Tuesday, with his post cryptically suggesting talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

“Who says I want the 10,” Wirtz posted on his stories. “I respect players.

“Don’t believe everything what’s written.”

Florian Wirtz has denied he wants the No. 10 shirt at Liverpool following reports in Germany (right, his Instagram story). Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images and Florian Wirtz Instagram

Wirtz had been expected to remain in the Bundesliga next season, either with Leverkusen or with German champions Bayern Munich. However, a source has told ESPN that Wirtz is keen on a move to the Premier League, having been impressed by Arne Slot’s plans.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich admitted this week that he hoped he would have been playing with Wirtz at club level as well as internationally.

“He will have his reasons for making this decision,” Kimmich said. “I hope it’s the right path for him.

“As a Bayern player, I would have naturally wanted him to come to us.”

Wirtz has registered 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen.

Information from ESPN’s Beth Lindop was used in this report.