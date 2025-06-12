The matchups for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge were announced Wednesday, highlighted on the men’s side by Duke hosting reigning national champions Florida and multiple potential top-10 matchups on the women’s side.

The two leagues split the first series on both the men’s and women’s side, while the SEC swept both last year. The SEC clinched the men’s title after winning the first nine games of the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge.

The men’s event will take place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, with Florida’s trip to Duke and a blue-blood matchup between North Carolina and Kentucky highlighting the first night. The headliner on Dec. 3 is a potential top-10 matchup between Louisville and Arkansas, while NC State and new head coach Will Wade travel to Auburn that night as well.

Florida (No. 2), Louisville (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 9), Arkansas (No. 11), Duke (No. 12), Auburn (No. 14), NC State (No. 24) and North Carolina (No. 25) are all included in ESPN’s most recent Top 25 rankings.

Other noteworthy matchups include a battle of first-year head coaches when Ryan Odom and Virginia travel to face Sean Miller and Texas on Dec. 3 and No. 17 Alabama hosting Clemson in a rematch of the 2024 Elite Eight game that gave the Crimson Tide their first Final Four appearance.

The women’s event is scheduled for Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, with multiple games between teams ranked in the top 10 of ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. The SEC and ACC have a combined nine teams ranked inside the top 11.

Dec. 3 is headlined by No. 9 NC State traveling to No. 6 Oklahoma, while Dec. 4 is loaded with high-level matchups.

National runner-up and No. 1 South Carolina travels to No. 17 Louisville and there are top-10 games featuring No. 5 LSU heading to No. 8 Duke and No. 4 Texas hosting No. 10 North Carolina. No. 18 Notre Dame also plays at No. 14 Ole Miss.

Times and television designations are yet to be announced. Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Full listing of ACC/SEC Challenge matchups

Men’s Challenge

Dec. 2

Florida at Duke

UNC at Kentucky

Tennessee at Syracuse

Texas A&M at Pittsburgh

Missouri at Notre Dame

Georgia at Florida State

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Miami at Ole Miss

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Dec. 3

NC State at Auburn

Louisville at Arkansas

SMU at Vanderbilt

Clemson at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

LSU at Boston College

Virginia at Texas

Women’s Challenge

Dec. 3

Kentucky at Miami

Tennessee at Stanford

NC State at Oklahoma

Georgia at Florida State

Auburn at Syracuse

Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

Virginia at Vanderbilt

Dec. 4

LSU at Duke

South Carolina at Louisville

Florida at Virginia Tech

Notre Dame at Ole Miss

UNC at Texas

Clemson at Alabama

Arkansas at SMU

Pittsburgh at Mississippi State

California at Missouri