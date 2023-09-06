





Crossing the Atlantic without a ship or a plane is no easy feat. People in the past have swam or SUP’d across the massive body of water from the U.S. to Europe, but no one has been able to successfully “run” across it—though that hasn’t stopped one Florida man from trying.

Reza Baluchi created a hamster wheel of sorts designed to glide along the water while he runs inside, which he’s nicknamed his “bubble” or “Hydro-Pod.” In the past, the Iranian-born endurance runner has attempted to cross the Atlantic in his wheel, but each time, he’s been stopped by Coast Guard officials who’ve put a end to his journeys. His latest attempt resulted in an arrest after being picked up 70 miles off Tybee Island, GA.

“Based on the condition of the vessel—which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys—[U.S. Coast Guard] officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage,” the criminal complaint read, per BBC. According to the report, Baluchi was unable to provide officials with the required registration for his floating vehicle and told them he was running in his wheel all the way to London. When officers told him they were stopping his voyage, Baluchi threatened to kill himself with a knife if anyone tried to arrest him and claimed he had a bomb on board. Finally, after days of officials trying to get him to give up, he admitted he didn’t have a bomb and got out of the contraption at the Coast Guard base in Miami Beach, FL.

It wasn’t the first time Baluchi’s dreams of crossing the pond in his unique device have been crushed. He attempted similar voyages in 2014, 2016, and 2021, but each one ended with the Coast Guard stepping in. He currently faces federal charges of obstruction of a boarding and violation of a Caption of the Port order.

FOX 35 spoke to Baluchi before his foiled attempt in 2021. He explained that he was raising money for various charitable causes, including the authorities who apprehended him.

“My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, [but to] raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department,” Baluchi said. “They are in public service, they do it for safety, and they help other people.”

“I’ll never give up my dream,” he concluded. “They stop me four or five times, but I never give up.”

In addition to Baluchi’s wild cross-ocean run attempts, Baluchi has also done his own ambitious runs on land. Earlier this year, he ran barefoot across the country to raise funds and awareness for homeless people.

For now, his dreams of crossing the Atlantic on foot remain high and dry.