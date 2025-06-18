The Florida Panthers hoisted the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night and cost a recent college grad more than $270,000 after he narrowly missed on a long shot, five-part wager that he placed one year ago.

Drew Hirschman, 24, plucked down $13 believing that the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), New York Liberty (WNBA), Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA) and Edmonton Oilers (NHL) would all win their titles.

He needed to go 5-0 to win this DraftKings parlay and take home $270,761.40, which had been looking good for months.

The dominoes began falling for Hirschman when the Liberty won an OT thriller in the a deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, beating the Minnesota Lynx on Oct. 20 last year.

Then 10 days later, L.A. won the World Series by vanquishing the New York Yankees in five games.

Philadelphia grabbed the Lombardi Trophy, blowing out the two-time-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Oklahoma City leads the Indiana Pacers, 3-2, in their best-of-7 NBA final. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a lower right leg injury and might not play in Wednesday night’s Game 6 with OKC just one victory away from lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

With Dodgers, Eagles, Liberty wins in the bank and OKC’s holding a strong edge, Hirschman’s hopes were riding on Edmonton.

But the Oilers, who won Game 4 in overtime, ran out of gas and collapsed in the Games 5 and 6, dropping those games by scores of 5-2 and 5-1.

“It definitely wasn’t the best feeling last night,” Hirschman told NBC News on Wednesday.

But there’s no need to feel badly for Hirschman, who made a series of hedge bets to make sure he came away with at least $75,000 in profit even without hitting the five-team parlay.

DraftKings jetted Hirschman, family and friends to various games in recent weeks, making the experience, even with Florida’s parlay-killing win, worth it.

“Obviously, I wanted the big ticket to win,” Hirschman said. “But with all the hedges and stuff, I couldn’t be mad at all about $13. I was a winner no matter what.”

Hirschman, who lives in Rockland County, recently graduated from Binghamton University with a degree in computer engineering.

He’s looking to start a career in that field, but is open to hearing offers in sports or gaming.

“I obviously, went to school for engineering,” Hirschman said. “But I’ve had some interesting talks with people about potentially getting into sports and gambling. But even if I go into that, I still have a passion for engineering.”