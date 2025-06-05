This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with A&S International and Fluitec

A couple of forthcoming events will equip participants with expertise in extending the life and performance of industrial lubricants and machinery using Fluitec’s Fluid Life Extension technologies.

Fluitec Lubrication Academies are taking place in Aberdeen and Birmingham on 17 and 19 June, respectively (see below for more details).

Participants can learn about Fluitec’s Measure, Consult, Treat process, which – as the group explains – turns fluids into assets, reducing the maintenance and operating costs of business operations.

The event is suitable for experts in equipment reliability, condition monitoring, lubrication, and fluid management across industrial and laboratory settings.1

The topics to be covered include:

• Turbine and compressor oil formulations

• Understanding the oil degradation process and impact

• Solutions for improved reliability

• Lube oil selection as part of fill-4-life strategies

• Condition Monitoring

• UK Case Studies

Fluitec Lubrication Academies are hosted by Fluitec and A&S International. Fluitec is a solutions provider focused on increasing the reliability and profitability of manufacturing plants, rotating equipment and transportation. A&S International is a specialist in providing products that improve manufacturing performance, enhance equipment maintenance and improve hazardous waste treatment.

The Fluitec Lubrication Academies will take place:

In Aberdeen, 17 June, Village Hotel, 9:00am–4:30pm

In Birmingham, 19 June, Holiday Inn, Airport, 9:00am–4:30pm

For more details go to the event page here.

Notes

[1] Relevant job functions include: Laboratory professionals, Industry professionals, Reliability Engineers, Rotating Equipment, Condition Monitoring Specialists, Lubrication Engineers, Filtration