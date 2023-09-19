Flyana Boss have blown up with their breakout hit “You Wish” and its accompanying viral running videos, and now Pizza Hut has recruited the duo for their latest ad spot.

Launched on Monday (September 18), Bobbi Lanea and Folayan help put a spotlight on Pizza Hut’s pizza melts with another one of their popular running videos alongside a new jingle.

“Meatlovers melts all mine, for only $6.99,” the girls sing on the song. “Both melts just for me, ooh wee just for me/They’re cheesy, crispy toppings loaded/Duh it’s Pizza Hut, you know it!”

Check out the ad spot below.

Los Angeles-based Flyana Boss are currently on the road with Janelle Monae for her ‘Age Of Pleasure Tour,’ having caught her attention amid their virality this year. The pair also have a supporter in Missy Elliott, who defended them over the summer against critics who felt they were becoming redundant with their running videos.

According to the “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper, the ladies are actually using a tried-and-true marketing method, and it works just fine.

“This old school tactic — if you do a bunch of things you confuse the audience,” she said. “They don’t know who you are That’s why most successful artist have eras and for that era they consistently do the same style and sound so you build a particular fan base.”

She continued: “Example my 1st album I wore FingerWaves the entire time. My sound was a futuristic vibe even down to the way I danced it was a jerky move. But all the elements established the type of artist I was… you must be consistent when you are a new artist.”

The critic seemed to take Misdemeanor’s words to heart. “That’s all very true and if YOU say it, it’s definitely facts,” he replied. “Thank you for actually explaining it instead of tryna come for me like everybody else. Adore you, Missy!!!”