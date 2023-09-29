Flyana Boss are currently out on their first tour thanks to Janelle Monáe, and the duo has nothing but high praise for the talented singer.

Janelle’s “Age of Pleasure Tour” kicked off in August with the “You Wish” artists as openers alongside Jidenna and Nana Kwabena (though Jidenna has since dropped off for personal reasons.) Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in an interview published on Tuesday (September 26), Bobbi Lanea and Folayan opened up about what they’ve learned so far and all the fun they’re having on the road.

“She called us on stage two nights ago,” the duo explained. “We like to watch her set from time to time and we’re just vibing out, and then she said, ‘Flyana Boss, get up here.’ She always can see us when we’re up there. We make it clear. We’re watching. We’re dancing, singing the song. She was just like, ‘Get up here.’ And we’re like, ‘Okay, sure!’ It’s truly iconic.”

They continued: “She’s a real artist. Her artistry is a beautiful thing to witness firsthand and her crew is amazing too, so we understand that that’s a reflection of – just the way she leads the tour with kindness and compassion, care for everyone on the tour. Her whole team is like that, and this is our first tour, so it’s like the best experience possible.”

“So we’re definitely going to take that with us, of treating people well. You are a reflection of the people around you and making sure that everyone’s locked in and positive and we’re enjoying ourselves so much. This is so much fun.”

The tour will hit Brooklyn, New York on Thursday (September 28), and make its way through Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas and more before wrapping in Los Angeles in October. Tickets are available now here.

Flyana Boss blew up this year their breakout hit “You Wish” and its accompanying viral running videos, and even Pizza Hut recently recruited the duo for their latest ad spot.

Launched earlier this month, the pair help put a spotlight on Pizza Hut’s pizza melts with another one of their popular running videos alongside a new jingle.

“Meatlovers melts all mine, for only $6.99,” the girls sing on the song. “Both melts just for me, ooh wee just for me/They’re cheesy, crispy toppings loaded/Duh it’s Pizza Hut, you know it!”