Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

In a move to enhance operational efficiency and embrace cutting-edge technology, flydubai has partnered with emaratech, a leading UAE-based tech company, to roll out smart border control solutions for its pilots and cabin crew.

The new biometric smart gates have been installed at the airline’s Airport Operations Centre and are designed to streamline immigration processes through advanced facial recognition, AI-powered verification, and real-time data integration. This technology provides a faster, more secure, and paperless experience for crew members reporting for duty.

Seamless travel experience through smart technology

Thani Alzaffin, group CEO of emaratech, said the partnership marks a major milestone in modernizing border control systems.

“We are proud to partner with flydubai in pioneering a next-generation, paperless immigration experience for their crew members,” said Alzaffin. “Through AI-powered facial recognition, our smart gates integrate seamlessly with both flydubai’s and immigration’s platforms, enabling real-time validation and a truly frictionless journey.”

He added that the initiative reflects emaratech’s broader goal to redefine border control using artificial intelligence to deliver smarter, faster, and more secure checkpoints.

Supporting operational growth and efficiency

flydubai’s chief procurement and technology officer, Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, emphasised the importance of technology in driving operational improvements.

“We are pleased to have partnered with emaratech to implement this innovative solution for our pilots and cabin crew,” said AlMheiri. “As we continue to grow, we seek technologies that boost efficiency. These biometric smart gates represent another step toward seamless and secure operations as we future-proof our systems.”

A total of six smart biometric gates have been installed, providing direct access to immigration clearance for crew members prior to flight departures.

A growing network and workforce

The initiative is part of flydubai’s broader investment in technology to support its frontline staff and operational goals. The airline currently serves more than 135 destinations with a modern fleet of 89 aircraft. Its workforce exceeds 6,400 employees, including over 1,300 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew.