Image credit: Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has unveiled a significant digital upgrade to its corporate travel offering with the launch of the Etihad for Business portal. This milestone in the airline’s digital transformation coincides with the launch of its inaugural flight to Al Alamein, Egypt, reinforcing Etihad’s commitment to both corporate and leisure travelers.

The newly launched portal enables corporate clients to manage their entire travel programme through a single, user-friendly digital interface, a WAM report said.

Businesses can now monitor travel spend, access contract details, and redeem credits for travel-related benefits in real time.

“We’ve created a platform that puts control directly in our corporate partners’ hands,” said Javier Alija, Vice President of Global Sales & Distribution at Etihad Airways. “Companies can now manage everything from performance tracking to benefit redemptions through one simple interface.”

The Etihad for Business programme rewards companies with credits based on travel volume. These credits can be redeemed for a variety of perks including seat upgrades, lounge access, priority check-in, and ground transportation services—designed to enhance the travel experience for corporate employees.

Key features offer flexibility and insights

The platform is built to streamline business travel operations and reduce administrative burdens. Among its key features:

Real-time performance tracking

Transparent tiering requirements

Automated reporting tools

Contract management capabilities

Self-service benefit redemptions

Dedicated online support and account services

Companies of all sizes can access different levels of service based on their travel needs, while advanced analytics and expanded features are expected in future updates.

“Business travel management should be straightforward, not complicated,” Alija added. “Our portal delivers exactly that—a user-friendly experience that helps companies maximise the value of their travel programmes.”

Etihad adds Al Alamein as seasonal summer destination

In parallel with its digital rollout, Etihad Airways has launched its first-ever flight to Al Alamein (DBB), a scenic Egyptian city on the Mediterranean coast. The new seasonal route enhances the airline’s summer leisure offerings with twice-weekly flights from Abu Dhabi, operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The launch of Al Alamein reflects our strategic focus on expanding Etihad’s network to serve high-demand seasonal routes,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “As leisure travel continues to grow, destinations like Al Alamein offer tremendous appeal for our guests seeking premium summer experiences.”

The dual developments showcase Etihad’s evolving strategy—investing in both digital transformation and network growth to serve a broader customer base. With its enhanced business travel tools and growing list of leisure destinations, Etihad continues to position itself as a forward-thinking global airline.