Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty affirmed Egypt’s strong keenness on localizing clean fuel industries, with the aim of strengthening its position as a regional hub for clean energy.

This came during Abdelatty’s meeting on Tuesday May 13, 2025, with a delegation from the Danish shipping and maritime transport giant A.P. Moller – Maersk, led by Camilla Holtse and including 13 representatives from various global regions.

The meeting focused on enhancing joint cooperation between Egypt and Maersk and supporting the company’s investments in the country.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s rapid progress in green energy and transition efforts, as well as the incentives the government offers to foreign investors in this sector.

He also reviewed Egypt’s modern port infrastructure on both the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts, and the integrated industrial ecosystem provided by the Suez Canal Economic Zone, positioning it as a prime location for attracting global shipping investments.

The minister praised the longstanding relationship with Maersk, spanning several decades, and expressed his keenness to follow up on the outcomes of the important meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Maersk’s CEO during the president’s visit to Denmark in December 2024.

He expressed eagerness to expand cooperation in maritime transport, especially in light of the strategic partnership launched between Egypt and Denmark during the visit.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of boosting Maersk’s investments in sustainable port infrastructure, incorporating Egypt into green shipping corridor projects that link Egyptian ports to their European counterparts and supporting the development of ship recycling facilities in Egypt, which would in turn enhance the country’s container shipping industry.

He welcomed Maersk’s project to develop the Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) in East Port Said, transforming it into a world-class container hub serving the Eastern and Southern Mediterranean.

During the meeting, Abdelatty also listened to the delegation’s updates on preparations for the opening of the new terminal in East Port Said, and praised the expansion activities of the SCCT, reaffirming Egypt’s full support for the company’s operations.