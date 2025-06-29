Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty asserted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serves as the first line of defense for Egypt’s national interests abroad.

This came during his meeting with Egyptian ambassadors who have been newly appointed to serve in various embassies and diplomatic missions around the world.

Abdelatty highlighted the pivotal role the ministry plays in representing the Egyptian state and advocating for its national interests on the international stage.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the new ambassadors to fulfill their duties efficiently and responsibly, calling on them to uphold the spirit of initiative, dedication to national responsibility and teamwork in coordination with other state institutions.

Minister Abdelatty underscored that representing Egypt abroad requires a firm commitment to defending its interests in all regional and international forums, while ensuring that diplomatic conduct reflects Egypt’s rich civilization and supports its strategic goals and global image.

Abdelatty further noted that the Middle East is undergoing an exceptional phase, facing unprecedented political and economic challenges that have created a highly complex regional reality.

He reviewed the accelerating geopolitical shifts and sharp global market fluctuations, stressing that such developments impact Egypt’s interests and demand that Egyptian missions continuously evolve their tools and adopt innovative approaches.

Abdelatty affirmed that the economic dimension is a key pillar of modern diplomacy, urging embassies and missions to intensify efforts in deepening economic partnerships, exploring new opportunities for investment and trade, especially in sectors aligned with national priorities.

He also stressed the need to leverage economic diplomacy in support of Egypt’s efforts to localize industry, transfer technology and build domestic production capacity, in alignment with the country’s drive toward economic independence and sustainable development, as outlined in Egypt Vision 2030.