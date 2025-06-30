Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Sunday, June 29th, 2025, lauded the close cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Population, underlining the importance of integrating diplomatic and development efforts.

Abdelatty met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, as part of a series of briefings for diplomats nominated to serve at Egyptian embassies and missions abroad.

The discussions touched on the role Egyptian diplomatic missions can play in supporting the objectives of the Ministry of Health and Population, particularly in fostering international cooperation and partnerships, facilitating the transfer of expertise, and attracting foreign medical investments.

The talks focused on bolstering the pharmaceutical industry, given the international accreditations earned by the Egyptian Drug Authority, which enhance Egypt’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceuticals and open access to markets in Africa, Central Asia, and parts of Europe.

For his part, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the capabilities of Egypt’s healthcare sector and outlined the health ministry’s priorities in international cooperation.

He pointed to the state’s efforts to develop the healthcare system and expand presidential public health initiatives, which have significantly improved Egypt’s health indicators, most notably in eliminating hepatitis C and malaria, efforts that have won broad international praise.

He also reviewed various frameworks of cooperation between the health ministry and regional and international health organizations.

The minister of health stressed that Egypt’s healthcare system is anchored by an extensive infrastructure network covering all governorates, alongside a marked increase in government spending on the sector, reflecting the state’s commitment to enhancing and expanding healthcare services.

He further noted the government’s focus on developing the health insurance system as a national priority, through the Universal Health Insurance project launched in 2019 and being gradually rolled out nationwide.

The minister outlined opportunities for collaboration with friendly countries and international organizations to support this ambitious project, including through knowledge transfer and the provision of technical and financial assistance.