New Delhi: Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday called for further simplification of official processes to ensure maximum and effective delivery of public services.

Consistency in the reform policy, with focus on individual and institutional efficiencies, will come in handy in the delivery of such services, she said at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ deliberations being held at Kevadia in Gujarat.

The discussions are being held on the role that the ministries of finance and corporate affairs will play in ensuring India’s emergence as a developed nation by 2047, a goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman exhorted officers of her ministries to go beyond their set roles and optimally utilise the vast pool of government resources for nation-building, the finance ministry said in a statement. She also stressed the need to continuously instil a sense of ownership in decision-making to enhance efficiency in the system.

The Chintan Shivir deliberations are centred around efforts towards growth and macroeconomic stability, and focus on capital formation and retention, inclusive growth, Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and strengthening public finance.

Discussions were held for building personal, professional and institutional capacities to help realise the goal of turning India into a developed nation.The Chintan Shivir was also attended by ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad.