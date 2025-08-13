Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty held two separate phone calls on Wednesday August 13,2025 with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

The phone contacts come as part of Egypt’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and encourage renewed cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, with the aim of reviving negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program and supporting a political and diplomatic path forward.

During the call with his Iranian counterpart, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of adhering to diplomatic channels and creating the necessary conditions to resume full cooperation with the IAEA.

Abdelatty said all steps are vital for rebuilding mutual trust and fostering an environment conducive to regional security and stability.

In his call with the IAEA director general, he discussed recent developments concerning the Iranian nuclear file.

Grossi briefed Abdelatty on the outcome of the IAEA deputy director general’s recent visit to Tehran, including ways to restore trust between the Agency and Iran and resume their cooperation.

The two sides also discussed strengthening collaboration in peaceful uses of nuclear energy between the IAEA and countries in the region, highlighting the Agency’s important role in promoting regional and international peace and security.