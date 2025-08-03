CAIRO, Aug 3 (MENA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty called for unifying the efforts of Egyptian communities worldwide under a single, coordinated entity that reflects the aspirations of Egyptians abroad.

The top diplomat was speaking during the opening session of the sixth edition of the Egyptians Abroad Conference on Sunday held under the slogan “From Everywhere… Egypt is the Destination”.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, a number of ministers, members of the parliament and other senior officials.

Abdelatty expressed deep appreciation for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s sponsorship of the conference and his consistent efforts to support Egyptians abroad, describing them as the first defense line for national interests.

He also praised the sweeping political, economic, and social reforms Egypt has undertaken over the past decade. (MORE)