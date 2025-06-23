Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Sunday warned of the “extremely dangerous consequences” of continued military escalation between Israel and Iran, calling instead for diplomatic and political solutions to ease tensions and prevent a broader regional conflagration.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ summit in Istanbul, according to a press release.

The two ministers discussed recent regional developments, with Abdelatty reviewing Egypt’s efforts to restore the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the war-devastated and besieged enclave. The talks also covered the wider implications of the Israel-Iran tensions on regional security and stability.

Abdelatty praised the longstanding historical friendship between Egypt and Algeria and welcomed the recent positive momentum in bilateral relations. He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic development, to serve the mutual interests of both nations.